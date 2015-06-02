SCRANTON – Throughout its 100 years, the Solemn Novena to Saint Ann in West Scranton has reached out to many ethnic groups by inclusion of a Mass or Novena service in their native language.

As part of the Novena’s 100th anniversary outreach, Saint Ann’s is inviting all those who speak Spanish to join in seeking the intercession of Saint Ann, the Mother of God.

Each evening, July 17 through July 25, the 7:30 p.m. Mass and Novena service will be in Spanish this year.

The community will celebrate Saint Ann’s Feast Day in Spanish on Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. with Bishop Neil Tiedemann, C.P., as our guest celebrant and homilist.

The growing Hispanic community of the Diocese of Scranton and beyond is invited to join in seeking Saint Ann’s intercession during this special time of preaching and praying.

Our Solemn Closing of the Novena in English will be on Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, serving as principal celebrant and homilist.

All are welcome to attend.

En estas muchas decadas la Solemne Novena se ha acercado a muchos grupos etnicos con la inclusion de servcios de Misa o Novena en su idioma nativo.

Como parte del 100 Aniversario, Santa Ana esta invitando a todos aquellos de habla hisopana a unirse buscando la interseccion de Santa Ana, la madre de la Madre de Dios.

Cada noche, desde el 17 hasta el 25 de julio a las 7.30pm los serivicios de Misa y Novena seran en espanol.

Estaremos celebrando el dia de fiesta de Santa Ana en espanol el dia Jueves 25 de julio a las 7.30pm con el Obispo Neil Tiedeman C. P., como nuestro invitado celebrando y dando la homilia.

Nuestros crecientes creyentes hispanos estan todos invitados a unirse buscando la interseccion de Santa Ana durante este tempo especial de predica y oracion.

Nuestro solemne clausure de Novena en Ingles sera el Viernes 26 de julio a las 7.30pm con nuestro Obispo Joseph Bambera, D.D. JCL celebrando y hacienda la homilia.

Todos estan bienvenido!