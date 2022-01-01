SCRANTON – Later this week, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its seven-month mark, people of goodwill are being invited to come together and pray for an end to the senseless conflict.

A Prayer Service for an End to the War in Ukraine will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Father Myron Myronyuk, Pastor, Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church of Scranton, who has several family members still living in Ukraine and fighting in the Ukrainian military, will lead the Prayer Service along with the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

The special Prayer Service comes at a pivotal time. In a prerecorded video message released Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization that would call up roughly 300,000 reservists to the military. During the address, Mr. Putin also challenged the West over its support for Ukraine.

During Sunday’s Prayer Service in Scranton, everyone in attendance will be invited to offer prayers for peace in Ukraine and for the innocent people who continue to suffer in the country. A goodwill offering for those on the ground helping the Ukrainian people will be collected at the conclusion of the Prayer Service.

While in-person attendance is highly encouraged, the Prayer Service will also be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and social media platforms.