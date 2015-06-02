WILKES-BARRE, PA (June 29, 2021) – Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre will reopen its dining room to guests on a daily basis beginning Monday, July 5, 2021.

With a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases locally and the availability of vaccines, kitchen staff will once again welcome clients into the dining room at 39 East Jackson Street for a warm, nutritious daily meal between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will also be resuming evening meals as well. Evening meals take place in the dining room every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Evening meals will resume at the kitchen Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

“We are excited to reopen our dining room to our neighbors and friends. While we have continued to provide meals every day since the beginning of the pandemic, it is clear the in- person experience of being in our dining room has been missed by many,” Mike Cianciotta, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen Director, said. “A lot of people use Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen for socialization, to see friends and enjoy time together.”

Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen has continued to serve clients throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing meals in take-out containers since March 2020. In addition to the pre-packaged meals, kitchen staff has also provided extra food for families to take home if needed.

Guests who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 will not have to wear a mask or facial covering when returning to the dining room. Masks will still be strongly recommended, but not required, for any guests that have not received a vaccine or are partially vaccinated.

In addition to welcoming back guests to the dining room, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will also resume utilizing community volunteers beginning on Monday, July 5, 2021.

In addition to providing its daily meals to the community, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen also continues to provide the following services to the community:

 Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is open to the public every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

 Saint Vincent de Paul Clothing Room is open to the public every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.