WILKES-BARRE – Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, which is operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, will hold its annual Christmas food distribution for the community on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at its facility at 39 East Jackson Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Food will be distributed between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as well as between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required and anyone in need of assistance before Christmas is welcome.

The annual Christmas food distribution at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen is held in addition to the regular meals that are provided by the kitchen daily between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Those meals are provided every day of the year, including weekends and holidays.