WILKES-BARRE – Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen and Food Pantry will be holding a special Easter food distribution on Tuesday, March 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Easter food distribution is open to anyone in need, no pre-registration is required. The food distribution will take place at the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen and Food Pantry, located at 39 East Jackson Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen and Food Pantry have continued to meet the needs of local families, children and seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis.

“We have a lot of families that come to Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen so I’m hoping this will help them enjoy their Easter as a family,” Mike Cianciotta, Director of Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, said.

The special Easter food distribution comes in addition to meals served at the kitchen every day of the year, including holidays.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will provide an Easter dinner to anyone in need. The ham dinner will include a starch, vegetable and dessert. There will also be assorted fresh fruit that clients will be able to take home.

The Easter dinner at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will be served in to-go containers (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which is the same time that meals are served on a daily basis.

In addition, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen plans to reopen its clothing room to the public next month. Starting Tuesday, April 20, the clothing room will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

“We will only be able to allow two or three people inside at a time, with masks and physical distancing measures, but we want to get it open to help people before summer,” Cianciotta added.

Anyone who has spring or summer clothing that they would like to donate to the clothing room can start dropping items off at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen any day of the week between 9:00 a.m. and noon. We kindly ask that people refrain from donating winter clothing items at this time.