Milford, PA – Saint Patrick’s Church and The Tri-State Pregnancy Center held a Rosary prayer service on October 7th at the church. The intentions of the prayers were for children, mothers, and all those affected by abortion; health care workers, especially midwives and those who work in maternity wards; foster and adoptive parents; Mothers and fathers who are struggling in deciding to choose life; and the ministry of the Tri State Pregnancy Center.

The Rosary service was organized by Antonio “Tony” Perito of the Tri-State Pregnancy Center and had many Catholic organizations show up including the Legion of Mary, Knights of Columbus, and parishioners from all the major Catholic Churches in the area. After the prayer service board members, Lisa Cirello and Stephanie Rubinow, from the Tri State Pregnancy Center met with parishioners discussing the mission and services of the center: Providing material needs such as clothes, diapers, formula, and other items, peer counseling, referral services, and pregnancy tests. All these services are free to anyone that requests them.

The Tri-State Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization which is totally privately funded via donations and grants.

At the rosary service Tony Perito presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Deacon Tom Spataro in recognition of St. Patrick’s years of support, especially for the $2000 grant from the Diocese of Scranton’s Social Justice Fund. If you or someone you know need services from the Tri-State Pregnancy Center you can contact them by phone at (570)491-5151, text message (570)534-0031, or Facebook, or visit www.tristatepregnancycenter.org.