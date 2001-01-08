ARCHBALD – Even with temperatures only in the mid-twenties, nearly 200 runners and walkers gathered for the 17th annual Saint Nicholas 5K Fun Run and Walk at Christ the King Parish on Dec. 6, 2025.

While winter is an unusual season for races in northeastern Pennsylvania, this beloved event has become an event that many local athletes and parishioners await each year.

“It’s an event that began as a fundraiser for our youth group and it has since become a huge social event here in Archbald,” Father Ryan Glenn, pastor, said. “It raises funds for our parish, and it brings together the running community and walking community.”

After the race, participants gather in the parish hall to enjoy hearty soups and baked goods.

“We usually have it around Saint Nicholas’ Feast Day, so people are really in the holiday spirit. It’s a really festive day and a lot of fun,” Father Ryan added. “It’s something unique to bring people together and to bring them to our parish community.”

Amy Hassaj, chairperson of the race committee, said the event embodies community spirit.

“We have runners from all over the Valley that look forward to this. This year was an awesome turnout,” she said. “Along with all the volunteers from the parish, people that donated soups and local businesses that donated soups and baked goods, it really just brought everybody together.”

For many runners, like David Schweitzer from Saint John Vianney Parish in Scott Township, it’s an annual tradition.

“This is my fourth year in a row running the Saint Nicholas 5K,” Schweitzer said. “Every year, this event seems to get bigger and better. The parish does more and more to make it a great day and worth coming out to. I always have a great time here.”

Schweitzer placed third in his age division and finished ninth overall.

“In past years, I’ve been able to run a personal record. That didn’t happen this year but that is okay. It’s a nice flat out-and-back, which makes for a quick run,” he added.

For younger runners, like Jack Kopa who is only a teenager, the race is an opportunity to track progress during the off-season and compete in a friendly environment.

“I’ve been doing it for three years now,” said Kopa, who took first place in the 15-19 age group. “I cut a whole minute off my time, so it has been positive.”

Since the 5K race has gotten so popular over the years, funds raised also now supports parish ministries like Christ the King’s clothing closet, pantry, and community outreach.

But for organizers – more than just the money raised – they welcome the opportunity to highlight the spirit of their parish.

“This is one of our flagship events at our parish. But for as much as it raises funds, it’s really a community building opportunity,” Father Ryan explained.