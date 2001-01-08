WEST WYOMING – The scent of fresh evergreens filled the hall at Saint Monica Parish recently as parents, kids, and visitors all worked to build an Advent wreath for their family.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, the parish invited all parishioners to gather for a special family Advent wreath making event – focused on preparing both their homes, and hearts, for the coming of Christ.

As they gathered around long tables, tucking in branches and arranging candles, people engaged in friendly conversation, getting to know each other on a deeper level.

“We invited all our families, singles, anybody who wants to come and make their own individual wreath,” Father Peter Tomczak, pastor, said. “Advent is a very special time of preparation. We want to celebrate what is coming and not just jump right to Christmas as people do too often. These four weeks are very important to us.”

For Saint Monica Parish, the wreath making is more than a craft project – it is one of the parish’s intentional community building events.

“We get to know each other on a more personal level, rather than only at Mass or any kind of liturgical setting,” Father Tomczak added. “We get to be together, get to know each other, the kids get to interact with each other. This is a family time, and we are a family – individual families that make up this parish family.”

Participation in this year’s event grew significantly over last year. Several dozen families took part this year.

“We provided all the materials. We provided the metal rings that the greens will go into. We provided a little ring that the candles get put into. We provided the candles, the wires, wire cutters, and the greens too,” organizer Sara Tomsak said.

Deacon William Jenkins was thrilled to see so many families participate this year.

“We have three long tables filled with people, including the pastor who is making one for his house,” Jenkins joked. “We have a lot of artistic people trying to design and make the best green-filled wreath.”

For many participants, the afternoon was about more than decorations – it was about deepening family prayer, faith, and hope.

Parishioner Luann Heckman, who sings in the choir, said she enjoys anything that helps the parish grow closer.

“I like doing community events where we get to bond and get to know each other’s stories,” Heckman said. “Everyone is enjoying themselves.”

This year, she hoped her wreath will help her family enter Advent more prayerfully.

“I’m going to light the candles and I’m going to say a prayer, which is something that I haven’t done before,” she added. “I’m going to pray for my family, health, happiness, and love.”

For Ruth Wright, being there with her children was a way to spread hope in her own home.

“It makes you feel like you’re part of the community. We come to church and after the sermon we leave. It’s nice to do things outside of coming to Mass,” Wright explained. “I have two children and they both go to Catholic School. We really focus on them knowing the true meaning of Christmas, which is the celebration, the renewal, the hope, not just about the gifts.”

The sense of hope and community even stretched beyond parish boundaries.

Juana Salazar, who was visiting from Totowa, N.J., came with her children and relatives.

“It’s a new tradition for my family,” Salazar said. “They’re loving it. It’s very fun, especially being able to do it together as a family.”

As Father Tomczak watched everyone gathered around the tables, he felt a sign of a real hope in parish life.

“We want to be in the moment, preparing for the Advent season, to say we’re a family, and we want to work together, worship together, pray together, and play together,” he said. “To me, this is what it’s all about.”