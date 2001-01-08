Four regional Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Scranton are continuing their annual tradition of collaboration in presenting two devotional programs during the Advent season.

“Welcome the Light,” an Advent service of word and song, will be presented at churches in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties during the Second Week of Advent. Both services are open to the public free of charge.

The performances mark the 16th year for the collaborative effort among the parishes in the two neighboring counties, which join together to enhance the joyful anticipation of Christmas.

The first service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., hosted at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore.

The second program will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne.

Music for the Advent programs features a combined choir from Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, and Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston; and the Dunmore parishes of Saints Anthony and Rocco and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, as well as several soloists and an instrumental ensemble.

The Directors of Music at the participating parishes are Linda Houck, Joseph Moffitt and Geri Seitzinger, respectively.

“Welcome the Light” offers an opportunity to embrace the season of Advent and its spirit of preparation for Christmas through Scripture readings and musical selections.

For more information about the upcoming Advent word & song events, contact the parish offices at Holy Family, Luzerne (570) 287-6600; Our Lady of Mount Carmel (570) 346-7429; or Saints Anthony and Rocco, Dunmore (570) 344-1209.