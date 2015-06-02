SCRANTON (July 24, 2020) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen has continued to provide a hot, nutritious meal to individuals and families in need seven days a week. The daily meals, served between 11 a.m. and noon, are distributed in take-out containers on the Vine Street side of the building.

Beginning Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen will resume its evening meals three nights a week. The evening meals will be served on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The evening meals will also be distributed in take-out containers on the Vine Street side of the building.

“Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen would not be able to serve so many of our brothers and sisters in need without the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers and the kindness and generosity of the community. Thank you to everyone who has supported our critically important mission in God’s vineyard,” Rob Williams, Executive Director, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen and Food and Clothing Pantry, said.

The Saint Francis Food Pantry remains open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. Food bags are distributed at the door.

While the Saint Francis of Assisi Free Clothing Store remains closed at this time, needs of the community are still being met on an individual basis. At this time, the facility is not currently in a position to receive clothing donations.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen is not currently accepting food or clothing donations from individuals at the door until further notice.

Financial contributions may be made by check or online at www.stfranciskitchen.org.