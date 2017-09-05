The Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton will mark the conclusion of its 2022 Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign with a Virtual Celebration highlighting the mission of the Kitchen and those who make it possible.

The Kitchen serves a free, hot, nutritious meal to approximately 200 men, women and children each day at lunchtime and three evenings a week. This includes those who are offered weekly meals through the Mid Valley Outreach Program at parish locations and high-rise housing buildings in Carbondale and Olyphant. In addition, the Kitchen operates a Client-Choice Food Pantry and Free Clothing Store that serve hundreds of families and individuals each month.

The Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign is the primary source of financial support for these programs. For a donation of $100 or more, an individual, family, business, community organization or faith-based group can help to sponsor the day’s meal. In effect, each contributor becomes a “host” for a day.

Out of continuing concern for the health and safety of benefactors, the typical Appreciation Reception that concludes the campaign will again be marked with a Virtual Celebration consisting of a brief pre-recorded program.

According to Melissa Pavlowski, president of the Kitchen Advisory Board, and Maria McCool, a Board member who is chairing the Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign, this year the Virtual Celebration will honor Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, who founded the Kitchen in 1978, and the management and employees of Toyota of Scranton for their continuing outstanding support.

The Virtual Celebration video will be presented on www.stfranciskitchen.org and www.facebook.com/stfranciskitchen. It will debut on Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. and will remain online so it can be viewed any time after that.

The Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign still needs donations to meet its goal. Contributions can be made by calling the Kitchen at 570-342‑5556, or sending a check to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Avenue, Scranton PA 18509. Donations can also be made online at: www.stfranciskitchen.org.

Those who would like to sponsor the Virtual Reception are asked to call the Kitchen at 570-342‑5556.