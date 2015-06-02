Nearly 40 years after Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen opened its doors in its current location, the facility recently underwent a “once in a generation renovation” to ensure its mission continues for decades to come. After ten weeks of renovation, the kitchen officially reopened on Monday, July 31, 2023.

“This renovation will not only allow us to serve our brothers and sisters in need in a dignified way for another generation but will prepare us for future expansion,” Rob Williams, Executive Director of Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, said. “This organization is primed and ready to serve God and His people in ways that we cannot yet imagine. We were founded by and through God’s inspiration and we will continue to serve Him and His beloved people in every way possible.”



