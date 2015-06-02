SCRANTON (Sept. 30, 2020) – With cooler temperatures quickly approaching, the Saint Francis Free Clothing Store will once again begin serving clients on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clothing store temporarily scaled back operations earlier this year for the health and safety concerns of staff and visitors. Over the last several weeks, as clients have expressed needs to staff members, efforts have been made to assist them.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the Saint Francis Free Clothing Store will be able to serve men and women at the door between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Face masks will be required and social distancing will need to be maintained at the door.

Additionally, the Saint Francis Free Clothing Store will once again begin accepting clothing donations from the public during the same hours that the facility is available to clients.

The Saint Francis Free Clothing Store is located at 500 Penn Avenue, Scranton, next to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen.