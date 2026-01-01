SCRANTON – While quietly cleaning St. Peter’s Cathedral, young Pat Peyton, the Irish immigrant parish custodian, heard God’s invitation to follow Him more closely.

It was Pat’s response to this call that led him to the priesthood, his ministry to millions of families, and now his cause for canonization. Such a call did not come on the loud and busy streets of Scranton, but in the silent, prayerful space of God’s house.

How do we hear the voice of God today?

Between our calendars and the devices clamoring for our attention, it is easy to overlook life’s most important relationships with God and our family. And the busier and more distracted we get, the more these relationships suffer.

Father Peyton, candidate for Sainthood, reminded us of the Rosary’s power to unite us with both God and our family, for it is in the Rosary that we enter into the silent love of our Blessed Mother and unite as a family through her Son, Jesus Christ.

Join us at St. Peter’s Cathedral on Saturday, October 17th as we pray the Rosary in the spirit of Fr. Peyton to seek God’s blessing and our Lady’s protection over the most important relationships in life: God and family.