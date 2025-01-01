SCRANTON – The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul H. Rooney, Jr. to its Board of Directors effective Aug. 20, 2025.

Rooney, a longtime banking executive and community leader from Williamsport, brings nearly four decades of leadership experience and a deep commitment to faith-based service to the Foundation’s growing mission.

“I am very honored to have been asked to be a part of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton,” Rooney said. “I believe the Foundation is the long-term answer to the viability of our Diocese. Our success will depend on strategic planning, commitment and support of board members, parishioners, priests, and administration.”

Rooney joins the Board at a pivotal moment, as the Catholic Foundation continues to expand its impact by building and managing endowments that will sustain Catholic ministries across the 11 counties of the Diocese of Scranton.

Established to ensure the long-term support for the spiritual, educational, and charitable needs of the Diocese, the Foundation works to create lasting legacies that will serve the Church of Scranton for generations to come.

Rooney’s career in banking spans more than 37 years, with senior leadership roles at institutions including Sovereign Bank, Sun Bank, and Banco Santander. He is currently the principal of Paul H. Rooney Jr. Consulting, L.L.C., helping businesses grow through strategic planning and community engagement. In addition to his professional achievements, Rooney has also served on numerous nonprofit and charitable boards.

For several decades, Rooney has been an active supporter of Catholic education. He has been instrumental in leading fundraising efforts for Saint John Neumann Regional Academy in Williamsport.

“In order for us to sustain our ministries now and in the future, dollars will be needed,” he noted. “I have been involved with promoting and raising money supporting Saint John Neumann for the past 18 years. Dollars raised assisted needy families with the cost of tuition.”

As a resident of Lycoming County, Rooney brings vital regional representation to the Catholic Foundation Board, and he is eager to help raise awareness of its mission in the western part of the Diocese.

“The challenge is that every nonprofit, school and public organization has a foundation,” Rooney acknowledged. “Everyone is chasing the same dollars. We need to make our Foundation the preferred charity of choice to potential donors. We need to utilize contacts like attorneys, accountants, and insurance agents who could influence those in their estate planning. This is a huge opportunity. We need to involve people who know people, are passionate about their faith, and not afraid to make a referral or ask for money.”

Mark DiPippa, the recently appointed Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation, welcomed Rooney’s appointment, citing his extensive financial background and grassroots fundraising experience as strong assets to the Board.

“Paul’s ability to combine business expertise with a heart for mission perfectly aligns with the goals of the Foundation,” DiPippa said. “His commitment to Catholic education and his leadership in the Williamsport community will help expand our message and mission.”

The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton supports a wide range of ministries through the creation and stewardship of endowment funds. These funds provide lasting financial support for parishes, Catholic schools, seminarian formation, retired priests, Catholic Social Services, and more. As a separately incorporated entity, the Foundation ensures that gifts are managed according to Catholic moral and ethical principles, with professional oversight and donor intent at the forefront.

To learn more about the Catholic Foundation visit catholicfoundationscranton.org or contact Mark DiPippa at (570) 207-2212 or MDiPippa@catholicfoundationscranton.org.