The Reverend Stephen A. Krawontka, pastor, Ascension Parish, Forest City and St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount, died on July 19, 2022, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.

Father Krawontka, son of the late Jan and Julia Nowobilska Krawontka, was born in Lapsze Nizne, Poland, on March 27, 1950. He received his early education at Lapsze Nizne grammar school and graduated from Zakopane High School, Poland. Father attended the Papal Faculty of Theology in Krakow where he completed his studies for the priesthood with a Master in Theology. Father was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Krakow on May 22, 1977 by then Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, Pope Saint John Paul II.

Father Krawontka ministered in Poland for thirteen years. He moved to the Diocese of Scranton in July 1990 and was appointed parochial vicar at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City.

With the consent of the Archdiocese of Krakow, Father Krawontka was incardinated into the Diocese of Scranton on November 23, 1993.

Father was appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph, Hazleton in July 1997 and served for eleven years. In July 2008, he was appointed Administrator, St. Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Ascension of the Lord Churches, Mocanaqua and St. Martha, Fairmount Springs. In July 2010, Father was appointed parochial vicar at St. Patrick Church, Scranton where he also served as Administrator pro tem and Senior Priest for periods of time.

Father received his next appointment as Senior Priest at Our Lady Help of Christians, Dorrance and St. Jude, Mountain Top in November 2017. In July 2019, Father was appointed pastor at Ascension Parish, Forest City and St. Katharine Drexel, Pleasant Mount where he remained until his death.

Father is survived by sisters, Teresa Klapacz and her husband, Peter; Maria Olszowska and her husband, Wlodek; a brother, Emil Krawontka and his wife Marta and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will take place at Ascension Parish, Forest City, on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Vespers will be celebrated at Ascension Parish at 7:00 p.m.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Jude Church, Mountain Top. The Mass will be livestreamed. Anyone wishing to pray via livestream, please visit the St. Jude webpage at https://www.stjc.org. A viewing will also take place Tuesday morning, at 10:00 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.