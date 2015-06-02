OBITUARY

REVEREND MICHAEL JOSEPH RAFFERTY

Reverend Michael Joseph Rafferty, Pastor Emeritus of Our Lady of Sorrows, West Wyoming, died on the 24th day of September 2024 after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for sixty-seven years.

Father Rafferty, son of the late Joseph M. Rafferty and Helen L. Fursha Rafferty, was born in Scranton on October 15, 1930. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and attended the University of Scranton where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Father studied for the priesthood at St. Vincent Seminary, Latrobe, Pennsylvania and was ordained to the priesthood on July 15, 1957 in St. Peter’s Cathedral by the Most Reverend Jerome D. Hannan D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Rafferty received a summer assignment as Assistant pro tem at St. Mary of the Mount, Mt. Pocono in June 1957. In October 1957 Father was appointed Assistant pastor at Gate of Heaven, Dallas and served until his appointment as Assistant Pastor at Sacred Heart, Plains in September 1966. In September 1968, Father was appointed Professor at College Misericordia and Chaplain in September 1971.

Father Rafferty was appointed Pastor at Our Lady of Sorrows, West Wyoming in September 1975 and served for thirty-one years until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus in July 2006.

Father Rafferty is survived by a brother, Philip Rafferty, Dunmore, PA, a niece Karen Rafferty MD, JD, Cocoa Beach, Florida, and a nephew, Kevin Rafferty and niece, Erin Rafferty Cole, both of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald J. Rafferty of Columbus, Ohio and Sister Mariel Rafferty MHSH of Baltimore, Maryland.

Viewing will take place on Sunday, September 29, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Saint Monica Parish, West Wyoming. A Vesper Service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Saint Monica Parish, West Wyoming, at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.