REVEREND EUGENE L. GUNNING

Reverend Eugene L. Gunning, Pastor Emeritus of St. John the Evangelist, Scranton, died on the 18th day November, 2024 at Marywood Heights, Scranton, after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for fifty years.

Father Gunning, son of the late James J. and Mary (O’Malley) Gunning, was born in Scranton on September 14, 1930. He was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory High School and attended Saint Charles’ College, Md., Father Gunning graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md having received his Bachelor of Arts degree in June of 1952. His studies for the priesthood were completed at Gregorian University, Rome and he received his Pontifical Bachelor of Sacred Theology in July of 1954. Father Gunning was ordained to the priesthood in Rome on December 17, 1955 by Archbishop Martin J. O’Connor.

Father Gunning served as an assistant pastor at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton; Our Lady of Sorrows, W. Wyoming; Nativity, Scranton; Annunciation, Williamsport and St. John the Evangelist, Pittston. He was appointed Administrator at St. Aloysius, Ralston in 1969 and Administrator at St. Mary of the Assumption, Wyalusing in 1972.

Father received his first pastorate at St. Mary Assumption, Wyalusing in 1972 and served until his appointment as pastor at St. Patrick’s, Milford in 1973. Father Gunning was appointed pastor at St. Ann, Tobyhanna in 1977 where he served for 6 years until his appointment as pastor at St. Mary, Avoca in 1983. Father was appointed pastor at St. Vincent DePaul, Scranton where he served from 1991 until 2000. In the year 2000 Father Gunning was appointed his final pastorate at St. John the Evangelist, Scranton where he remained until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus in 2005.

In addition to his parochial duties, Father also served as Principal of Bishop Neumann High School, Williamsport. He served on the Diocesan School Board and as Dean of the North Scranton Deanery.

Father Gunning celebrated the 60th Anniversary of his Ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L. in 2016.

After meeting the saint, he had a deep devotion to Padre Pio (now St. Pio of Pietrelcina), and he would share a relic of the saint for prayer and intercession.

Father is survived by nieces, Dr. Mary Lisa Gunning Meholick, West Chester, PA; Dr. Mary Jo Gunning MacGregor, Lake Waynewood, PA; and their families; and nephews Kevin J. Dempsey, Cape Coral, FL; Eugene L. Dempsey, Bedford, NH; Sean C. Dempsey, Marblehead, MA; Timothy O. Dempsey, Bonita Springs, FL; and their families; as well as cousins in the Charles Cleveland Family, Scranton.

In addition to his parents, Father was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Dempsey and a brother, Michael J. Gunning.

Viewing will take place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Minooka. Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home, Inc.