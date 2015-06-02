Reverend Thomas J. Maloney, Pastor Emeritus of Our Lady of the Eucharist, Pittston, died on June 19, 2024, at Marywood Heights, Scranton, after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for fifty-nine years.

Reverend Thomas J. Maloney, son of the late Thomas F. and Irene (Woods) Maloney, was born in Avoca on October 23, 1939. A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, he continued his education at St. Charles Seminary, Catonsville, Maryland. He completed his studies for the priesthood at St. Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore, MD receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1961 and a Bachelors of Sacred Theology in 1963. Father was ordained to the priesthood on June 12, 1965, by the Most Reverend Jerome D. Hannan, late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Maloney served as assistant pastor at St. Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Rose Church, Carbondale. While serving in his capacity as assistant pastor at St. Mary’s and St. Rose, he taught at St. Mary’s High School, Wilkes-Barre and St. Rose High School, Carbondale. During the summers from 1967 to 1972, Father studied at Marywood College, Scranton, Pa and Loyola University, Chicago, IL and obtained Masters in Religious Education in February 1973. In 1970, Father was appointed Chaplain at Mercy Heights Hospital, Scranton, and Director of Religious Formation at Bishop Hannan High School, Scranton. In 1972, he was appointed in residence at St. Mary’s Assumption Church, Scranton, and Director of Religious Formation at South Catholic High School/Bishop Klonowski High School, Scranton. Father was appointed Principal at Bishop Klonowski High School, Scranton in July of 1978 and served until September of 1980.

In 1980, Father was appointed Pastor at Holy Child Church, Mansfield, where he served for three years and during this time also served as Director of Campus Ministry at Mansfield University, Mansfield, PA. In 1983, he was assigned pastor at St. Ann’s in Tobyhanna and served in this position until 1985, when he became the founding pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Church, Pocono Pines. In 1998, he was appointed Pastor at Nativity of our Lord Church in Scranton. In 2000, he was appointed Pastor at Blessed Sacrament in Hughestown. In June of 2007, Father was appointed Pastor at St. Mary’s Assumption, Pittston and St. Mary, Help of Christians, Pittston, while remaining Pastor of Blessed Sacrament. In November of 2010, the churches consolidated into the new parish of Our Lady of the Eucharist, Pittston, at St. Mary Help of Christian Church where Father remained until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus in 2015. After retirement, Father continued to serve the Diocese in his appointment as Administrator pro-tem of St. Elizabeth Parish, Bear Creek in December of 2015 and in May of 2016 he was appointed Sacramental Minister.

Father also served the Diocese as President, Board of Pastors, from 1985 to 1987, at Pocono Central Catholic High School, Canadensis, and at Seton Catholic High School, Pittston, from 2003 to 2007. Father also served as Spiritual Director in the Diocesan Permanent Diaconate Formation Program from 1995 to 2000, and on the Diocesan Presbyteral Council from September 2012 until 2015.

Father Maloney celebrated the 50th Anniversary of his Ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., on June 18, 2015. Father is survived by cousins, friends, parishioners and caregiver, Sister Mary Ann Cody, IHM.

Viewing will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main Street, Pittston, PA, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., followed by a Vesper Service. A viewing will also be held at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish on Monday, June 24, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Avoca.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Vianney Vocations Endowment Fund, c/o Diocese of Scranton, Office of Development, 300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC and Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home.