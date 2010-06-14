The Parish Council of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda, PA, along with current pastor Father Jose Kuriappilly and former pastor Father Ed Michelini recognized the retirement of Mary Pfeffer, office administrator of the parish. Mary Pfeffer and her husband George Rogers were thanked for their faithfulness to the church, willingness to go above and beyond and for their compassion and kindness shown toward parishioners. A dinner celebration was held at the Wildfire Grill on May 9 , 2024 with council spouses in attendance.

