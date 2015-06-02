The Annual Respect Life Mass was held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, Sunday, January 12, 2020. Reverend Leo McKernan was Celebrant and Homilist. Knights of Columbus from area Councils, (Ashley, Dallas 8224, Pittston 372, Plymouth 984, Swoyersville and Wilkes-Barre 302), were in attendance along with Representatives from Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Prayer intentions during the Mass were offered by the Knights of Columbus and Pro-Life participants for a greater respect of all Human Life and to end abortion.

Social





