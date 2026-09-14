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Attorney Joseph A. O’Brien, Scranton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2026 while surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Scanlon O’Brien.

Born in Gainesville, Florida, he was the eldest of five children of the late Atty. James Edward O’Brien and Mary Athy O’Brien. He was raised in Dunmore and was educated at Scranton Preparatory School, Georgetown University, and Seton Hall University Law School. From 1967 to 1971, he served in the United States Air Force. During his military service, he attended the Defense Language Institute, where he graduated as valedictorian. Following his language training, he was assigned as an intelligence analyst at the National Security Agency. His military and intelligence service reflected a deep commitment to the nation and principles he held dear.

He began his legal career as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard P. Conaboy of the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas and the Honorable William J. Nealon of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Following his clerkships, he served as an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County. He entered private practice at Oliver Price & Rhodes, where he made partner in 1979 and continued to practice law for the remainder of his life. He counted his partners at Oliver Price & Rhodes among his closest and most cherished friends.

He was an exceptional lawyer, a respected member of the Bar, and an active member of the community. He served as General Counsel to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton, the Congregation of Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, St. Joseph’s Center, the Congregation of Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, the Religious Teachers Filippini, and numerous other Catholic organizations and institutional nonprofits. An accomplished civil and criminal trial attorney, he litigated cases in all Pennsylvania and federal trial and appellate courts.

He believed in public service and the ability of local government to improve people’s lives. He served as Lackawanna County Solicitor from 1984 to 2004 and served as a solicitor for numerous municipalities in Lackawanna County throughout his career. He was active in the Democratic Party and served as Secretary of the Lackawanna County Democratic Party for twenty years. He valued his political friends from both sides of the aisle.

He was an assistant professor at Marywood University for three decades, where he taught Business Law, Federal Taxation, and other courses. He served as a member of the Scranton Prep Board of Trustees from 1991 to 1997 and as Northeast Pennsylvania Chair of the Georgetown University Alumni Admissions Program for fifty years.

Joe was a loving husband, father, brother, Poppy, uncle, and friend. He was a longtime member of the Country Club of Scranton, where he was a participant in the Round Robin Men’s League, the Friday Game, and the Wednesday Group. He enjoyed the Club immensely and treasured the moments he spent there with family and friends. In particular, he cherished the memory of countless rounds with his brothers, John, Jimmy, and Andy. He passed his love of golf to his children and grandchildren.

Joe delighted in watching his grandchildren play sports and he was their biggest fan both on and off the field. He was a lifelong fan of Scranton Prep, Georgetown athletics, and the Philadelphia Phillies. Each year he looked forward to a Red October.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by five children, Rosemary Granet and husband, Jason, Scranton; Christina Haggerty and husband, Matthew, Scranton; Kathleen Mucci and husband, Michael, Summit, N.J., James O’Brien and wife, Christina, Ardmore, and Atty. Michael O’Brien, Philadelphia, and fifteen grandchildren, Noah, Rose, Grace, Daniel, and Marie Granet; Abigail, Caroline, Cecelia, Matthew, and Joseph Haggerty; Ella, Margaret, and Holly Mucci; and James and Charlotte O’Brien. He is also survived by his sister Janet Spengeman and husband Peter, sisters-in-law Noel O’Brien, Cissy O’Brien, Sally O’Brien, Colleen Scanlon, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Atty. James E. O’Brien, Jr., Andrew O’Brien, and Atty. John O’Brien.

Friends may call at Saint Paul Church on Thursday, September 17, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay on Friday, September 18, at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Paul Church, 1510 Penn Avenue, Scranton, with Interment with military honors inn Cathedral Cemetery.

For those unable to attend in person Joe’s Mass will be livestreamed on the Vanston and James Funeral Home Facebook page.

Throughout his life, Joe was a devoted Catholic and placed the highest value on Catholic education. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation, 300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509, the Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509; or to the James E. O’Brien and Russell J. O’Malley Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation, 615 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18509.