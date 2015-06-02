SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton will hold the Retirement Fund for Religious collection Dec. 7-8.

The parish-based appeal is coordinated by the National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) in Washington, D.C. Proceeds help religious communities across the country to care for aging members.

Last year, the Diocese of Scranton donated nearly $80,000 to the collection.

Expressing gratitude for the “profound generosity” of U.S. Catholics, NRRO Executive Director John Knutsen emphasized the importance of ensuring the “comfort and dignity” of those who have served tirelessly.

“As we prepare for this year’s collection, we invite Catholics to join us in honoring the legacy of these dedicated women and men by contributing to their well-deserved care,” Knutsen said.

Hundreds of U.S. religious communities face a large gap between the needs of their older members and the funds available to support them.

Escalating healthcare costs and a lack of traditional retirement plans have created financial challenges for many religious communities. The Retirement Fund for Religious addresses this need, supporting more than 20,000 religious over the age of 70. In 2023, the average annual cost for their care was roughly $59,700 per person. With skilled nursing care, the average cost was $90,700.

Distributions are sent to each eligible order’s central house and provide supplemental funding for necessities, such as medications and nursing care.

Donations also help religious communities improve eldercare and plan for long-term retirement needs.

The 2023 appeal raised $29.3 million, with funding distributed to 286 U.S. religious communities.