SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton is proud to announce the results of its fifth annual Rectory, Set, Cook! pastor chef cooking competition – and once again – the event has set a new benchmark for generosity.

At the close of this year’s campaign, Rectory, Set, Cook! raised a record-breaking $234,779 from 2,031 donors, making this year’s competition the most successful in its five-year history.

Between Feb. 17 and March 27, 2026, the popular online fundraiser brought together priests from across northeastern and north central Pennsylvania in a friendly and creative culinary showdown, all in support of anti-hunger and anti-homelessness initiatives of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton.

“This year’s Rectory, Set, Cook! once again showed the incredible generosity of our community,” Shannon Kowalski, Development Coordinator for Catholic Social Services, said. “Each year, this event continues to grow, not only in the amount of money raised but the number of people who get involved and support our mission.”

At the conclusion of the competition, at exactly 4 p.m. on March 27, the following pastor chefs and teams were named the 2026 Top Chefs:

First Place:

Father Jose Kuriappilly, Father Dan Toomey, and Team Bradford County

Parish(es): Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Towanda; Epiphany Parish, Sayre; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing

Total Raised: $32,524.06

Second Place:

Father James Paisley

Parish(es): Saint Ann Basilica Parish, Scranton

Total Raised: $31,829.52

Third Place:

Father Glenn McCreary and Father Dias Antony Valiamarathungal

Parish(es): Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport; Saint Ann Parish, Williamsport

Total Raised: $31,363.92

Fourth Place:

Monsignor Jack Bendik, Father Phil Sladicka, and Father Jake Doris

Parish(es): Representing Retired Clergy of Villa Saint Joseph, Dunmore

Total Raised: $30,034.81

Fifth Place:

Father Kevin Miller, Father Neftali Feliz Sena, and Father Benito Aquino

Parish(es): Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton

Total Raised: $17,248.00

“We are truly honored and humbled to have finished first in this year’s Rectory, Set, Cook! contest,” Father Kuriappilly said on behalf of the winning team. “This achievement does not belong simply to us priests, but to all the people who supported and encouraged us along the way. We also congratulate all our brother priests who participated in this year’s event!”

The true impact of Rectory, Set, Cook! extends far beyond the friendly competition in the kitchen.

“The real winners are the individuals and families who benefit from the outpouring of support,” Kowalski added. “These funds all Catholic Social Services to continue providing essential services to those who rely on our food pantries, kitchens and emergency shelters throughout the year.”

Since its launch in 2022, the competition has grown steadily each year – raising $171,747 in its inaugural year, followed by $197,412 in 2023, $218,001 in 2024, $227,162 in 2025, and now surpassing that total again in 2026. With this year’s success, the initiative has now raised more than $1 million overall.

Numerous community partners also helped to make Rectory, Set, Cook! successful this year, including Hawk Family Foundation, Discover NEPA, Creative Benefits, Inc., Grimm Construction, Inc., Topp Business Solutions, MMQ & Associates, P.C., Troy Mechanical, Inc., Damage Control, Inc., DePietro’s Pharmacy, and Tambur Family Foundation.