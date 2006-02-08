SCRANTON – Father Richard Burke, C.P., Rector of Saint Ann’s Monastery has announced the dates for the 2026 Solemn Novena to Saint Ann.

The Novena will take place from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 26, the Feast Day of Saint Ann.

The Passionist preachers for the 2026 Novena will be Father Rick Frechette, C.P., and Father Jack Conley, C.P.

Father Rick is a member of Saint Paul of the Cross Passionist Province.

He is a Passionist priest and a medical doctor currently continuing his ministry in the violence-torn country of Haiti. His love and care for the people of Haiti extends back for more than thirty years.

Father Jack is a member of Holy Cross Passionist Province who currently serves as superior of Saint Vincent Strambi Retreat in Chicago. This is home to all of the Passionist young men preparing for Perpetual Profession of Passionist vows and ordination to the priesthood.

Father Jack has spent most of his Passionist years as a preacher of God’s Word. He preaches parish missions, clergy and religious retreats and novenas throughout the United States.

The theme chosen by this year’s Novena preachers is “Reading the Signs of the Times.”

They will be reflecting on such topics as “the Art of Living,” combating meaninglessness; “Today’s Mission of a Believer,” dealing with a polarized world; “the Art of Dying,” combating fear and denial of death; “A Believer’s Fidelity,” discovering the faith we pass onto the next generation; “the Art of War,” combating polarization and radicalization around conflict; “the Real Presence of Jesus,” its necessary importance in our world; “the Art of Loving,” combating the increasing inability of people to relate to one another; and “Christian Integrity,” an essential virtue for our times.

All are invited and welcome to join this year’s Passionist preachers at Saint Ann’s Monastery and Basilica, 1239 Saint Ann Street, Scranton, Pa, beginning July 17.

Evening Schedule Change

This year, there will be a change in evening services. The former 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Masses are now being combined into a 6:30 p.m. Mass and Novena service. All of these services will be in English.

Novena services each day will include:

• 7:00 a.m. Mass with Novena prayers only

• 8:00 a.m. Mass followed by Novena services with talk, Novena prayers and blessing with the relic of Saint Ann

• 11:45 a.m. Mass followed by Novena service with talk, Novena prayers and blessing

• 3:30 p.m. Novena service only with talk, prayers and blessings

• 6:30 p.m. Mass followed by Novena service with talk, Novena prayers and blessing.

Weather permitting, the 8:00 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. Masses and Novena services are held in the outdoor sanctuary.