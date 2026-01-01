Catholic Social Services of Greater Hazleton is excited to announce the return of “Racing to Raffles,” a fun-filled two-day fundraising event benefiting the programs and services of Catholic Social Services.

The festivities kick off with Preview Night on Friday, October 9, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Guests can stop by to purchase horses for $10 each and get an early start on raffle tickets for gift cards, lottery boards, themed baskets and more. Light snacks will be available for purchase

Race Night takes place Saturday, October 10, 2026. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., with dinner served at 6:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy an evening of horse racing, food and fun, with raffle drawings held between the races.

Admission for Race Night is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Both events will be held at the Catholic Social Services Family Center, 106 S. Church St., Hazleton.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, call Catholic Social Services at 570-455-1521.

All proceeds benefit the programs of Catholic Social Services of Greater Hazleton, a member of the United Way of Greater Hazleton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD RACE FORM