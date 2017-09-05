A Rachel’s Vineyard Post-Abortion Healing Retreat is schedule to take place Nov. 4-6, 2022.

This weekend retreat provides a compassionate and confidential opportunity to those suffering from the impact of abortion to encounter our God of Mercy on a journey of spiritual and psychological healing.

For information contact denisemengaklcsw@gmail.com or leave a message at (570) 239-6173.

Parishes around the Diocese of Scranton are also being encouraged to consider scheduling a “Night of Hope and Healing.”

Our Diocesan Rachel’s Vineyard Post-Abortion Healing Ministry Team is available to host a “Night of Hope and Healing” event in your parish.

Speakers who have personally encountered God in their healing journey from loss through abortion, stillbirth and miscarriage share messages of hope and reconciliation. Music and Prayer conclude with an opportunity to write their children’s name in the Book of Life. For information contact denisemengaklcsw@gmail.com or call (570) 239-6173.