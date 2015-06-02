SCRANTON – On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, seminarians from the Diocese of Scranton gathered with Bishop Bambera and other young men for Evening Prayer for the Feast of the Holy Innocents followed by a reception at the Cathedral Rectory.

The Project Andrew event gives priests from around the Diocese of Scranton the opportunity to invite individuals whom they might think have a priestly vocation – or have the qualities needed for a good priest – to have dinner with Bishop Bambera in a relaxed, “no pressure” atmosphere of discussion and dialogue about the life of a priest.

Please join us in praying for all of our priests, seminarians and those discerning a call to the priesthood or religious life.