SCRANTON – On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, seminarians from the Diocese of Scranton gathered with Bishop Bambera and other young men for Evening Prayer for the Feast of the Holy Innocents followed by a reception at the Cathedral Rectory.

The Project Andrew event gives priests from around the Diocese of Scranton the opportunity to invite individuals whom they might think have a priestly vocation – or have the qualities needed for a good priest – to have dinner with Bishop Bambera in a relaxed, “no pressure” atmosphere of discussion and dialogue about the life of a priest.

Please join us in praying for all of our priests, seminarians and those discerning a call to the priesthood or religious life.

Seminarian Daniel O’Brien, center, participates in Evening Prayer at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Dec. 28, 2023.

 

 

Those participating in the Project Andrew Evening Prayer and Dinner enjoy food and fellowship in the Cathedral Rectory.

 

Bishop Bambera poses for a photo with all of the young men who took part in the Project Andrew Evening Prayer and Dinner on Dec. 28, 2023.