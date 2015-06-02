Seminarians William Asinari, Thomas Dzwonczyk and Andrew McCarroll received Ministry of Lector at Saint Mary’s Seminary on Wednesday, April 14 by the Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo.

The Ministry of Lector calls them to be servants of the Living Word of God. They will proclaim that word in the liturgical assembly, instruct children and adults in the faith and prepare them to receive the sacraments worthily.

William is from Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, Thomas is from Saint John Vianney Parish, Montdale and Andrew is from Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Please keep them in prayer as they continue their formation to serve our local Church as a Diocesan Priest!