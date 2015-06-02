MUNCY (July 3, 2020) – The pastor of Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, is currently in self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19. Father Glenn E. McCreary, V.E., is currently reporting mild symptoms and has undergone a coronavirus test. Test results are expected back by early next week.

This notification is being sent to parishioners and the community as a precautionary measure while test results are pending, in an effort to mitigate any further exposure.

The last time Father McCreary celebrated Mass publicly was Sunday, June 28, 2020. Anyone who has recently attended Mass at Church of the Resurrection is encouraged to pay close attention to any potential symptoms and contact their health care provider if warranted.

There will be no public Masses or the Sacrament of Reconciliation at Church of the Resurrection until further notice. The Church will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Information on when the parish will reopen will be communicated at the appropriate time.

Father McCreary is a member of the Diocese of Scranton’s Task Force which helped to develop diocesan directives for the resumption of public Masses. Father McCreary has followed all directives during the public celebration of Masses, including wearing a face mask during the distribution of Holy Communion and limiting church occupancy to 25-percent of seating capacity.

We pray for Father McCreary’s health and all who are sick, and we pray for the health and safety of our parishioners, their families and communities.

All of the liturgical directives in the Diocese of Scranton, put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, are available at www.dioceseofscranton.org.