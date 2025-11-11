VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Leo XIV has asked Catholics to join him in praying for those who struggle with suicidal thoughts, and for all people “who live in darkness and despair.”

“May they always find a community that welcomes them, listens to them and accompanies them,” including by offering comfort, support and “necessary professional help,” he prayed.

The pope’s video sharing his prayer intention for November was distributed Nov. 4 by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

“Let us pray that those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts might find the support, care and love they need in their community, and be open to the beauty of life,” he said in the video.

“May we know how to be close with respect and tenderness, helping to heal wounds, build bonds and open horizons,” Pope Leo said. “Together, may we rediscover that life is a gift, that there is still beauty and meaning, even in the midst of pain and suffering.”

“We are well aware that those who follow you are also vulnerable to sadness without hope,” he said.

The pope prayed that the Lord would “always make us feel your love so that, through your closeness to us, we can recognize and proclaim to all the infinite love of the Father who leads us by the hand to renew our trust in the life you give us.”

Choosing suicide prevention as his prayer intention for the month of November coincided with an international conference titled, “Ministry of Hope: International Catholic Forum on Mental Well-being,” being held in Rome Nov. 5-7.

Organized by the International Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers and under the patronage of the Pontifical Academy for Life, the conference was to discuss how the Christian community can accompany people who struggle with mental health issues, depression and extreme pain, and how to prevent the risk of suicide through listening and closeness.

The November video was filmed in the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona, which has made mental health a pastoral priority with an office dedicated to mental health ministry. The diocese celebrates an annual Mass of remembrance for those who have died by suicide and seeks to provide safe spaces for listening, to share clear guidance on how to help someone in crisis and to lead public campaigns to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Bishop John Dolan of Phoenix told the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, “I have personally walked the difficult road of suicide loss,” having lost a brother, two sisters and a brother-in-law to death by suicide.

“There are certain wounds and mysteries that we cannot comprehend. And yet, we hope,” trusting in a loving Father “who holds our loved ones near, and we turn to one another, walking forward together as companions on the journey,” he said. “If you feel broken, if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, know that you are deeply loved and the Church is here for you. You are not alone.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2280-2283) teaches that suicide contradicts love of self, others and God. However, it also recognizes that “serious psychological disturbances, anxiety, or fear of hardship, suffering, or torture can diminish personal responsibility,” the prayer network said in a press release.

The church “invites us not to despair of the eternal salvation of those who have taken their own life, but to entrust them to God’s mercy and to the community’s prayer,” it said.

“The general practice of the church today is to treat very respectfully those who have died by suicide, partly because in recent years, the church has progressively grown in its attentiveness to mental health, both through prayer and its pastoral care,” it added.

Jesuit Father Cristóbal Fones, international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network said, “The church is not a substitute for healthcare professionals — psychologists, doctors, therapists. It can carry out an important role by offering proximity, listening, and hope.”

Catholics can learn in their parishes and dioceses how to reach out to those who suffer, comfort those who are sad, take care of each other and share in Christ’s hope, he said in the press release.

Each month, the prayer network’s Click To Pray app, has a day dedicated to praying to support those who are going through a particularly vulnerable time, he added.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 720,000 people die due to suicide each year. In the United States, the current suicide rate is about third higher than it was in 2000.

About 56% of those who choose to end their life are under the age of 50, with suicide being the third leading cause of death among people 15 to 29 years old.