VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis has called on political leaders to be at the service of the poor, the unemployed and the common good.

The world cannot promote “universal fraternity” without good politics, the pope said in a video message released July 30 by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

The network posts a short video of the pope offering his specific prayer intention each month. For the month of August, the pope dedicated his prayer intention to political leaders.

“Today, politics doesn’t have a very good reputation: corruption, scandals, distant from people’s day-to-day lives,” Pope Francis said.

“But, can we move ahead toward universal fraternity without good politics? No,” he said.

Good politics, as St. Paul VI defined it, is “one of the highest forms of charity because it seeks the common good,” Pope Francis said.

As opposed to “politicking,” he said, it is a “politics that listens to what is really going on, that’s at the service of the poor, not the kind that’s holed up in huge buildings with large hallways.”



“I’m speaking of the politics that’s concerned about the unemployed” and understands what it is like for people who are not able to work, he said.

“If we look at it this way, politics is much more noble than it appears,” he said.

“Let’s be grateful for the many politicians who carry out their duties with a will to serve, not of power, who put all their efforts toward the common good,” the pope said.

“Let us pray that political leaders be at the service of their own people, working for integral human development and the common good, taking care of those who have lost their jobs and giving priority to the poorest,” he said.