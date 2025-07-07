VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Summer should be spent cultivating time with God, relaxing and caring for others, Pope Leo XIV said at Mass in a breezy hilltown during his brief summer break.

“During the summer, we have more free time in which to gather our thoughts and reflect and also to travel and spend time with each other,” he said in his homily during Mass July 20 in the Cathedral of St. Pancras Martyr in the town of Albano Laziale, southeast of Rome.

“Let us make good use of this, by leaving behind the whirlwind of commitments and worries in order to savor a few moments of peace and reflection, taking time as well to visit other places and share in the joy of seeing others, as I am doing here today,” he said.

The cathedral had been named the future pope’s cardinal titular church Feb. 6, and then-Cardinal Robert F. Prevost had been scheduled to take possession of it May 12, on the feast of St. Pancras.

“But the Holy Spirit did something else,” Pope Leo said, smiling, in his homily, referring to his election as pope May 8.

The Diocese of Albano still gifted him the same silver platter they had prepared for him as a cardinal, adorned with his coat of arms, during a brief presentation of gifts outside the front entrance of the cathedral. However, “we had to fix the crest,” Bishop Vincenzo Viva of Albano told him, referring to the slight changes needed for it to be a papal emblem.

The pope had walked to the cathedral from a rear exit of the papal villas and gardens near the Jesuit-run Vatican Observatory, which opens onto the town of Albano Laziale. He waved to the hundreds of people lining the streets and watching on giant screens in the square.

After greeting a group of residents and shaking hands with local mayors, he blessed the cathedral with holy water before entering and concelebrating the Mass with the bishop, Cardinal Michael Czerny, U.S. Father Manuel Dorantes, administrative-management director of the nearby Vatican-run Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education, and others.

In his homily, which reflected on the day’s Gospel reading (Luke 10:38-42) of Martha and her sister Mary, he said, “Service and listening are, in fact, twin dimensions of hospitality.”

It would be wrong, he said, to see Martha’s approach of serving Jesus and Mary’s desire to sit at the Lord’s feet to listen to him “as mutually exclusive or to compare the merits of the two women.”

“Although it is true that we must live out our faith through concrete actions, faithfully carrying out our duties according to our state of life and vocation, it is essential that we do so only after meditating on the Word of God and listening to what the Holy Spirit is saying to our hearts,” he said.

That is why Christians “must make room for silence” and prayer, away from noise and distractions, to “recollect ourselves before God in simplicity of heart,” he said.

“Summer can be a providential time to experience the beauty and importance of our relationship with God, and how much it can help us to be more open and welcoming to others,” the pope said.

“Serving and listening do not always come easily; they require hard work and the ability to make sacrifices,” he said.

It takes a lot of work to be good parents and students and to “understand each other when there are disagreements, to forgive when mistakes are made, to help when someone is sick, and to comfort one another in times of sadness,” he said.

“But it is precisely by making an effort that something worthwhile can be built in life,” he said. “It is the only way to form and nurture strong and genuine relationships between people.”

“Let us make summer an opportunity to care for others, to get to know each other and to offer advice and a listening ear, for these are expressions of love, and that is something we all need,” the pope said.

“Let us do so with courage,” he said, “so through solidarity and the sharing of faith and life, we will help to promote a culture of peace, helping those around us to overcome divisions and hostility and to build communion between individuals, peoples and religions.”

The pope arrived at the papal villas July 6 for a two-week stay, and he was scheduled to return to the Vatican the afternoon of July 20. But after reciting the Angelus to those gathered in the main square of Castel Gandolfo, the pope said he would head back to Rome “in a few days,” specifically, the evening of July 22.

In remarks before the Angelus, the pope reiterated, “We need to take time to rest and try to learn better the art of hospitality.”

“The holiday industry wants to sell us all sorts of ‘experiences,’ but perhaps not the ones we are really looking for,” he said. “Every genuine encounter is free; it cannot be bought, whether it is an encounter with God, with others or with nature.”

The vocation of Christians and the church, he said, is “to be a home open to all” and to welcome the Lord, “who knocks at our door and asks our permission to enter.”

After the Angelus, Pope Leo then visited the Vatican Observatory to help mark the anniversary of the first landing on the moon that took place July 20, 1969.

The Vatican press office said he looked through the main telescope and looked at the other instruments in the observatory, which was built in the 1930s.