VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis has chosen “Migrants, missionaries of hope” as the theme for the Catholic Church’s celebration of World Day of Migrants and Refugees, linking the world day to the Jubilee message of hope.

“In light of the Jubilee, the theme highlights the courage and tenacity of migrants and refugees who bear witness each day to hope for the future despite difficulties,” the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said in a statement announcing the message March 3.

The hope of migrants “is the hope of achieving happiness even beyond borders, the hope that leads them to rely totally on God,” it said.

The chosen theme draws from the theme for the Holy Year 2025: “Pilgrims of hope.”

This year, the world day will not be observed on the last Sunday of September as usual but will instead take place Oct. 4-5 to coincide with both the Jubilee of Migrants and the Jubilee of the Missions at the Vatican.

“Migrants and refugees become ‘missionaries of hope’ in the communities where they are welcomed, often revitalizing their faith and promoting interreligious dialogue based on common values,” the dicastery said in its announcement. “They remind the church of the ultimate goal of the earthly pilgrimage, which is to reach the future homeland.”