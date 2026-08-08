CHICAGO (OSV News) – White Sox baseball fans sporting custom-designed black and gold mitre-style hats celebrated Pope Leo XIV, a fellow diehard Sox fan, at a pope-themed game in Chicago Aug. 11.

Dominican Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Springfield, Illinois, threw the first pitch, and fans shook hands with the “sign of peace,” led by the Chicago Archdiocese’s Father Tom Hurley, during the fifth inning at Rate Field, home of Pope Leo’s favorite baseball team.

White Sox management handed out “pope hats” to over 38,000 fans who showed up at the third game in a series against the Cincinnati Reds. The promo project started out as a fan giveaway for the first 2,500 tickets, which sold quickly and it added another fast-selling 500.

Management expanded the promo to the full stadium capacity and the tickets flew.

“The only anxiety was: Can we get 40,000 here by the time of this day? So as soon as we figured out we could, it’s been a lot of fun to be part of,” Brooks Boyer, White Sox executive vice president, said in a story about the Pope Leo-themed game written for the team’s website.

“We were talking about this before. Is there anything that has rivaled this where we’d have to say, we have to go to 40,000?” he said from the dugout Aug. 11. “We couldn’t remember anything where we’ve had to put it to 40,000.”

“The place was capacity,” Richard King, a die-hard Sox fan who watched the game on TV, told OSV News.

The game also featured its own familiar penitential rite for Sox fans, as the Reds rallied in the 10th inning to beat the White Sox 5-4, giving Cincinnati a lead in the three-game series that concludes Aug. 13. However, the Sox still lead the American League Central Division.

King, 78, grew up on Chicago’s Southside and has been following his team since he was seven. King, a daily Massgoer and a member of the Knights of Columbus, said the fifth inning “sign of peace” and having Catholicism so openly on display was “great!” He expected the event would raise interest and more curiosity about the Catholic faith.

“Very excited about Pope Night, and obviously a lot of people are excited about it,” White Sox manager Will Venable said in the Sox website story. “Any time we get to celebrate the pope and his fandom of the White Sox is something that we’ll lean into.”

Pope Leo, a Chicago native who grew up in Dolton, Illinois, a south suburb, has been pictured sporting a White Sox baseball cap at the Vatican, and has received multiple Sox-themed presents since his election as pontiff in May 2024.

The pope being a close follower of the Sox made him an instant hit in the Chicago area and across the country, where people have mentioned how relatable he is. Video footage of then-Father Bob Prevost attending Game 1 of the White Sox 2005 World Series match against the Houston Astros went viral. The Sox swept the Astros 4-0 in the series, ending an 88-year drought famously known as the “Curse of the Black Sox.”

A thanksgiving Mass for the pope’s election led by Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich was held at Rate Field a month after the conclave.

In the months that followed Pope Leo’s election, the ballpark was outfitted with papal reminders including a mural of the pope at the entrance to the section where he sat during the World Series matchup and markers on the chair he sat in. Then, a major shareholder of the White Sox told the media the pope told him “he’d love to” throw the first pitch in a new stadium — “schedule permitting” — that is being envisioned for the team’s future.

Chicago White Sox Charities, the team’s philanthropic arm, gave the Augustinians — Pope Leo’s religious order — a $14,000 donation on the Pope Leo-themed night. Father Tom McCarthy and Brother David Relstab, the prior provincial and vocations director respectively of the Augustinians’ Midwest province, accepted the gift on the ballfield.