This is a combination photo of Pope Francis and the cover of “The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” compiled by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, who presents and comments on the late pope’s notes kept between 1992 and 2024. In his diary, released in five languages Nov. 24, 2026, Pope Francis wrote about his physical and auditory experiences with the devil, as well as a vision of “the entrance to hell” at the height of the abuse crisis in Chile in 2018. (CNS photo/Paul Haring/courtesy Vatican publishing House)

(OSV News) – In his personal diary, Pope Francis wrote about his physical and auditory experiences with the devil, as well as a vision of “the entrance to hell” at the height of the abuse crisis in Chile in 2018.

“The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” released in five languages Nov. 24, compiles excerpts from a daily planner in which the late pontiff recorded his thoughts from Dec. 20, 1992, the year he became auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires, through Aug. 18, 2024, eight months before his death.

“In briefly running through my life, I saw moments in which the devil made himself present,” Pope Francis wrote in his final entry on Aug. 18, 2024.

“I can’t forget his eyes the first two times from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations. I felt the Lord’s invitation to be more attentive and more careful, and not to assent to (the devil’s) presence. I beg the Virgin to protect and help me,” he wrote.

The diary, published in English by Image, an imprint of Penguin Random House, was compiled by Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

— Cardinal Fernández brought concept of publishing Pope Francis’ diaries to Pope Leo —

In a Nov. 24 video published by Vatican News to coincide with the diary’s release, Cardinal Fernández recalled Pope Francis showing him a box that contained “three documents and a planner.”

“As he spoke about these items, I remember him saying, ‘Whatever may serve for edification,'” the cardinal recalled. “In other words, he was asking me, when the time came, to see what in them might help edify other people.”

In the book’s prologue, Cardinal Fernández expands on this meeting, saying that when Pope Francis showed him the planner, he told the cardinal: “From this, you will all see.”

After Pope Leo XIV’s election, Cardinal Fernández told the new pontiff about the late pope’s writings and expressed his fear that “they might end up abandoned in a warehouse somewhere.”

After telling the pope that he would like to study and compile the writings, “the Holy Father showed interest and, a few days later, sent me the cardboard box with those texts, so I could care for them and do the work I hoped to do with them.”

— Pope Francis recalled devil was ‘physically present’ in specific instances —

In a Jan. 24, 2021, entry, Pope Francis recounted three specific instances in which the devil “had been brazenly lurking around cunningly” and was “physically present”; the first was from a car window in Buenos Aires.

“I can’t forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes,” he recalled.

The second time was during a celebration at the Chapel of Carmel in Buenos Aires, where he said the devil watched him “with eyes of fire” and tried “drawing near him.”

The pope, then archbishop of Buenos Aires, “escaped by clasping the Rosary and praying to the Virgin.”

Yet the third and most notable encounter came several days after his 2018 apostolic visit to Chile.

“On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted,'” the late pope recounted.

“Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me,” he added.

— Late pontiff was ‘devastated’ by the Chilean abuse crisis —

Pope Francis’ diary entries from 2018, often considered his “annus horribilis,” Latin for “horrible year” — due to prominent abuse scandals, which also included revelations of abuse by the late former cardinal, Theodore McCarrick — revealed that the late pontiff viewed the crisis not only as a failure of governance, but as a matter of spiritual warfare.

However, the significance of the events in Chile, in which he initially defended the appointment of a bishop accused of abuse, and the pushback he experienced during the press conference aboard the papal flight profoundly marked him.

“Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane. I ‘fell off the cot’ then,” he said, using an Argentine idiom meaning a sudden realization.

“I became aware how serious the problem was,” he added. “It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn’t think it was so serious.”

Following the backlash, the late pope opened an inquiry into the Chilean Church — an investigation led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu. In his diary entry on Feb. 21, 2018, Pope Francis recalled that during dinner, he had a feeling of “fear, panic, fright that the devil would take revenge.”

During the investigation, Archbishop Scicluna was hospitalized for abdominal pain and underwent gallbladder surgery. In an entry the following day, Pope Francis wrote: “Today they informed me of Archbishop Scicluna’s illness in Chile. Now, I understand last night’s restlessness.”

In May 2018, the pope held a three-day meeting with Chilean bishops to discuss the findings of the inquiry’s 2,300-page report. On the final day, the country’s 34 bishops submitted their resignations to the pope.

Several days later, in a June 7, 2018, entry, the late pontiff wrote that the previous night, he experienced a vision in which he “saw the entrance to hell.”

“I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me. I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon. I thank the Lord for this help. Prayer alone makes room for the Lord to save us. One can slide into hell like it’s the most natural thing to do,” he wrote, adding that while the experience wasn’t his first, “this time the intensity was voracious.”

By July 21, 2018 — the same month he removed McCarrick from the College of Cardinals — Pope Francis lamented the abuse of minors, writing: “What shame and what evil this has brought on the Church.” On Aug. 6, 2018, he added: “Once more the gates of hell. May holiness and conversion abound in the midst of so many scandals.”

Cardinal Fernández noted that 2021 and 2022 were “perhaps his worst period of temptation,” in which he experienced a spiritual crisis that was compounded by health issues and matters of governance.

The pope, according to the cardinal, described it as a struggle against the temptation toward “reductive curiosity,” a term he privately explained as a desire to experience what it feels like “to be like God” by exercising power or becoming “a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience.”

— Spiritual balance regained thanks to rosary prayer, Virgin Mary and St. Joseph —

However, Cardinal Fernández also noted that the dark periods in the pontiff’s life were often balanced by spiritual experiences he described as “constant signs and promptings of the Lord’s mercy.”

In a Jan. 3, 1999, entry, the late pope wrote: “In chapel, speaking with the Lord, I told him that I had fled from his presence by getting distracted. He smiled.”

Pope Francis wrote about slipping notes underneath a statue of a sleeping St. Joseph so the saint could “dream” about them — a practice he wrote worked best “when I was most like a child,” halting any temptation toward self-sufficiency.

Cardinal Fernández revealed that the number of notes slipped underneath the statue increased particularly during the last two years of his life. “They accumulated to the point that, as one of his secretaries confided to me, the image would shake and threaten to fall at any moment,” he wrote.

Pope Francis’ devotion to Mary was also a source of consolation throughout his papacy; he would often pray before the “Salus Populi Romani” image at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where he was buried in 2025.

In an Oct. 5, 2023, entry, the late pontiff wrote that he “gazed and prayed” when he visited Fatima, the site of the Marian apparitions, during his trip several months earlier for World Youth Day.

“I looked at her and she spoke to me,” he wrote in an entry the following day.