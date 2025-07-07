VATICAN CITY (CNS) – The time for negotiations to start is now, and anything jeopardizing peace must be rejected, Pope Leo XIV said.

“Every human person possesses an inherent dignity, bestowed by God himself,” he said after reciting the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter’s Square July 27. “I urge all parties involved in conflicts to recognize this dignity and to end every action that violates it.”

He called for “negotiations aimed at securing a future of peace for all peoples, and for the rejection of anything that might jeopardize it,” praying to Mary, the “Queen of Peace,” to protect “the innocent victims of conflicts and those leaders who have the power to resolve them.”

Pope Leo expressed his closeness to “all those who are suffering due to conflict and violence throughout the world,” particularly those in southern Syria and Gaza.

“I am following with great concern the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is suffering from severe hunger and remains exposed to violence and death,” he said. “I renew my heartfelt appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the full respect of humanitarian law.”

He also expressed his prayers for “those affected by the clashes along the border between Thailand and Cambodia, especially displaced children and families. May the Prince of Peace inspire everyone to seek dialogue and reconciliation.”

Fighting broke out between the two Southeast Asian neighbors along a disputed border July 24, leading to the death of at least 32 people, including civilians. More than 200,000 people in both countries were evacuated or fled from their homes in the border areas, according to news reports.