Poconos Corpus Christi Procession

Submitted by Desiree Schulz

Sunday June 11, 2023 marked the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ—Corpus Christi for the U.S. Catholic Church. In the words of Pope Francis, “Every year the feast of Corpus Christi invites us to renew the wonder and joy for this wonderful gift of the Lord, which is the Eucharist.”

This year, however, is even more pronounced. In the United States, Corpus Christi Sunday was the kickoff of the Year of the Parish Eucharistic Revival, the 2nd of three parts of the National Eucharistic Revival.

Through July 2025, the Church will experience profound renewal in Eucharistic faith and love of this most precious gift. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, “Our Lord promises to reinvigorate our communities with his Real Presence, setting our hearts on fire with his love and lavishing new graces upon our communities.”

Parishioners of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Pocono Pines, PA remembered the Feast of Corpus Christi and kicked off their Year of Parish Revival with a Procession of the Blessed Sacrament along Route 940 on Sunday. More than 100 members, liturgical ministers, altar servers and communicants followed Fr. Paschal Mbagwu as he carried the Holy Monstrance bearing the Blessed Sacrament. Catholics see the real presence of Jesus’ body, blood, soul and divinity in the Sacrament known as the Eucharist.

For more information on the National Eucharistic Revival, visit www.eucharisticrevival.org