LONG POND (May 21, 2020) – Pocono Raceway has agreed to host the Notre Dame Class of 2020 high school graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The event will follow recommended guidelines for social distancing and safety precautions provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Notre Dame Graduation ceremony will consist of four parts: Baccalaureate, Senior Awards, Conferring of Diplomas and a Congratulatory (Victory) Lap. Members of the Class of 2020, along with a limited number of their family members and loved ones will all take part in this event while remaining inside their personal vehicles. Graduating seniors and their loved ones would be encouraged to decorate their cars in celebration of their high school accomplishments. The ceremony will be broadcast via the Pocono Raceway’s internal FM radio station and the track’s double-sided video boards. Blue Ridge Cable (BRCTV 13) has graciously agreed to provide video coverage of the event.

As the name of each of the 51 graduates is called, the graduate’s photo will be displayed on the Raceway’s video board. The graduate’s vehicle would then proceed to the track to line up behind the Pocono Raceway’s “Pace Car.” When the name of the last graduate has been called, the “Pace Car” will lead all 51 vehicles for a “victory lap,” ending the ceremony as they cross the “finish line” concluding the ceremony.

“Pocono Raceway is honored to host these joyous graduations for local high school seniors and their loved ones,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “It is all about the students and giving them the chance to celebrate all they have accomplished during their high school careers. Our facility will work directly with each school district to provide social distancing guidelines and outlines to all those participating.”

“As we looked for options for graduation during these uncertain and challenging times, we wanted to ensure our students had an experience to remember as they move onto their next chapter. We found a great partner with Pocono Raceway in order to make this a reality and are grateful that they are allowing us to use their facility,” said Jeffrey N. Lyons, principal of Notre Dame High School. “We are also thankful to Blue Ridge Cable for their generous offer to provide technical support to carry out this special graduation ceremony.”