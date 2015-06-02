PLAINS — Father John Lambert, pastor, announces Saints Peter & Paul Parish will host a day of devotion with Eucharistic celebration on Sunday, Nov. 28, honoring Saint Padre Pio, as the parish welcomes the saint’s relics from the Saint Pio Foundation in New Rochelle, N.Y.

The commemorative gathering opens at 1 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary, followed by a brief introduction.

Sunday Mass will be offered at 2 p.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, followed by exposition and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Serving as principal celebrant and homilist for the liturgical celebration will be Franciscan Father Pio Mandato who received his First Communion from Padre Pio of Pietrelcina in Italy and currently serves in the Scranton Diocese.

The Mass will be concelebrated by Father Lambert and Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, rector of the Oblates of Saint Joseph Chapel, Laflin, and Sacramental Minister for Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

The day’s celebration will conclude with veneration of relics of Saint Padre Pio, in conjunction with video presentations on the life of the saint.

All faithful throughout the Diocese are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy Mack, coordinator, at (570) 654-6063.