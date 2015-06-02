PITTSTON –– Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish will host its 67th annual Novena to Saint Jude, patron saint of hopeless cases and things despaired of, at Saint Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 North Main St., Pittston.

The well-known and time-honored Saint Jude Novena begins Saturday, Oct. 19, and concludes on the Feast of Saint Jude, Monday, Oct. 28.

Mass, homily, Novena prayers and veneration of the relic of Saint Jude will be held Monday through Friday at noon & 7 p.m.

Saturday devotions are offered at noon & 4 p.m., and the Sunday Novena is held at 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary and Sacramental confessions (except Sunday) precede all Novena devotions.

This year’s scheduled celebrants/homilists for the Saint Jude Novena include: Saint Joseph Oblate Father Gregory Finn, Monsignor Joseph Quinn, Monsignor John Bendik, Father Sam Ferretti, Father Michael Boris, Monsignor John Jordan, Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell and Father Joseph Elston.

Novena prayer cards are provided. For more information, contact the parish office at (570) 654-0263.