PITTSTON –– Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish will host its 64th Annual Novena to Saint Jude, patron saint of hopeless cases and things despaired of, at Saint Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 N. Main St., Pittston, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19, and concluding on the Feast of Saint Jude, Thursday, Oct. 28.

Mass, homily, Novena prayers and veneration of the relic of Saint Jude will be held Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday devotions are offered at noon and 4 p.m.; Sundays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary and Confessions precede all Novena devotions, except on Sunday.

Scheduled Novena homilists are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 19, noon and 7 p.m., Father Mark DeCelles; Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon and 7 p.m., Father Seth Wasnock.

Thursday, Oct. 21, noon and 7 p.m., Father Brian Van Fossen; Friday, Oct. 22, noon, Father James Alco, and 7 p.m., Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, Sacramental Minister for Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish.

Saturday, Oct. 23, noon, Father Thomas Maloney, pastor emeritus; and 4 p.m., Father McDonnell; Sunday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m., Father McDonnell, and 5 p.m., Father Maloney.

Monday, Oct. 25, noon and 7 p.m., Father Alex Roche; Tuesday, Oct. 26, noon and 7 p.m., Father Michael Bryant.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, noon and 7 p.m., Father Jeffrey Walsh.

On the Feast of Saint Jude, Thursday, Oct. 28, Father Gerald Shantillo, Vicar General of the Scranton Diocese, will celebrate the Novena’s closing liturgies at noon and 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the parish office at (570) 654-0263.