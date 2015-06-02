PITTSTON –– Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish is currently hosting its 63rd Annual Novena to Saint Jude, patron saint of hopeless cases and things despaired of, at Saint Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. The Novena began on Monday, Oct. 19 and will conclude on the Feast of Saint Jude, Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Mass, homily, Novena prayers and veneration of the relic of Saint Jude will be held Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday devotions are offered at noon and 4 p.m.; Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The noon-time Masses will be livestreamed.

Guest homilists for this year’s Saint Jude Novena include Father Gerald Shantillo, V.E., Episcopal Vicar for Clergy and Sacramental Minister at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish; Father Thomas Maloney, pastor emeritus; Father Ryan Glenn, Father Jonathan Kuhar, Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, Father Kevin Miller, Father Shawn Simchock, Father Jeffrey Walsh, former parish Sacramental Minister; and Father Seth Wasnock.

On the Feast of Saint Jude, Wednesday, Oct. 28, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate the Novena’s closing Mass at noon.

Social distancing and mask regulations set forth by the Diocese of Scranton and Centers for Disease Control will be followed.

For more information, call the parish office at (570) 654-0263.