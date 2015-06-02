WHAT

“Pints with Priests” is a monthly gathering for young adults in the Diocese of Scranton. Come and enjoy a pint of your favorite drink or ice cream and engage in light-hearted spiritual or theological conversations with your peers and some priests, right from the comfort of your own home!

This month’s guests are: Fr. Alex Roche, Fr. Jeff Tudgay, and Fr. Brian JT Clarke.

Each gathering will be hosted on Zoom. You will receive an email with details on how to join the Zoom meeting once you register. Must be between the ages of 21 and 40 to attend.

WHEN

Wednesday, December 16th from 7-8:15pm

Registration is required.

​REGISTER ONLINE NOW