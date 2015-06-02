SCRANTON (Dec. 22, 2020) – PenFed Credit Union of Scranton supported Saint Francis Commons in Scranton with a $6,000 donation on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The money will support programs and services for local homeless veterans.

Saint Francis Commons, located at 504 Penn Avenue, is an affordable, transitional housing facility for homeless veterans operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. The facility is currently home to 25 veterans. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Francis Commons has enacted safety protocols to keep all veterans living at the facility safe and comfortable. To date, there have been no reported COVID-19 cases at Saint Francis Commons.