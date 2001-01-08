KINGSTON – Parishioners of two parishes in Luzerne County recently came together in a unique way – participating in various service projects to honor the 40th anniversary of their pastor.

Between Sept. 15 – Oct. 24, the parishes of Saint Ignatius Loyola, Kingston, and Holy Family, Luzerne, held a ’40 Days of Service’ effort to recognize the 40th anniversary of Monsignor David L. Tressler.

The effort started with a simple idea, which led to conversations among parishioners, and eventually led to a joint committee being formed with people from both parishes.

“Our first committee meeting was in July, as this effort required the bulk of planning early on,” committee member Debbie Lyons said. “People responded very graciously knowing that this would honor Monsignor in a thoughtful and unique way.”

With no pressure on anyone to participate, parishioners were provided a list of 18 ideas and opportunities that they could consider – including planned service dates at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre or the Weinberg Food Bank in Jenkins Township.

Individuals were also invited to perform any service project that was particularly meaningful to them.

Throughout the 40 days, countless acts of kindness were carried out – including daily prayers, rosaries, novenas – to honor Monsignor Tressler. People documented their plans and turned them in, so they could be shared with Monsignor Tressler.

“People obviously have great love and appreciation for their pastor, who has shown them his sincere pastoral approach either in their time of need or throughout daily life in the parishes,” Lyons explained. “I personally heard many stories of their gratitude and having a way to ‘give back’ in a unique way as parish communities.”

At the beginning of November, Monsignor Tressler published a page-long reflection in the parish bulletin, expressing his “profound humility and heartfelt gratitude” for all those who participated in the 40 Days of Service project.

“The response from our parish communities was overwhelming – a radiant testament to the generosity, compassion, and deep faith that dwell within our hearts,” Monsignor Tressler wrote. “Your prayers, acts of kindness, and generous offerings of time, talent, and treasure reflect the living faith of our parishes.”

Some of the material generosity and service given to the community as part of the ’40 Days of Service’ project included:

• Donations to Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, Holy Family Food Pantry, Weinberg Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and Fork Over Love

• Collections of school supplies, backpacks, and books, along with monetary and book donations to the Hoyt Library supporting students and lifelong learners

• Contributions to the Butcher Scholarship Fund and sponsorships for religious education students ensuring that the light of faith continues to shine in the next generation

• Blood donations at Holy Redeemer High School

• 400 meals were donated through Fork Over Love to children at Head Start and the Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre to feed children in Msgr. Tressler’s name

• Personal care items delivered to veterans at Saint Hedwig’s Veterans Village, as well as other veterans in the local community

• Donations of money and gift cards which were provided to the parishes to assist those in greatest need in the community

Organizers of the ’40 Days of Service’ effort found that many parishioners of the two linked parishes were able to deepen their relationships while serving side-by-side.

“New friendships were made, parishioners joined in and worked well together, people took ownership in many different ways, all with a common mission of service and love. The campaign to honor one special person became a vehicle for serving many others in our local community,” Lyons stated.

Because of the huge outpouring of love and support through this volunteer effort, parish leaders have already started conversations about how to keep the momentum going.

“Our ministries have always provided donations to those in need, and because people felt so good going into the community to give their time and energy with this effort, our initial plan is to select one location to start, perhaps yearly. Both parishes would come together in service, youth and adults,” Lyons added.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, Monsignor Tressler also encouraged parishioners to continue their gestures of mercy and love, which he called the “true heartbeat of our faith.”

“Each (act of kindness) – whether seen or unseen – has helped ensure that the Gospel message of Jesus Christ remains alive and active in our parishes,” Monsignor Tressler wrote.