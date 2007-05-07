CARBONDALE – In the days following his death, parishes across the Diocese of Scranton honored the memory of Pope Francis by holding special Memorial Masses, highlighting the late pontiff’s love for Jesus and care for the vulnerable.

From Stroudsburg to Sayre, and Mansfield to Milford, the faithful came together to remember Pope Francis as a “pope of the people” – challenging the faithful to reach out to those on the margins: the poor, elderly, disabled, unborn, refugees, and prisoners.

After tolling their bells on April 21, the date of Pope Francis’ death, many parishes also hung purple or black bunting to signify a period of mourning.

OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY PARISH

On Monday, April 28, 2025, dozens of parishioners from Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Carbondale gathered at Saint Rose of Lima Church for a Memorial Mass for Pope Francis.

“We lost a great man. We lost our leader and it’s heartbreaking,” parishioner Linda Melnick said. “I just hope that his legacy and his example spreads and everyone who was touched by him can continue to touch others.”

The Mass was celebrated by Father Seth Wasnock, pastor, who said Pope Francis served as a fitting example to all people.

“Pope Francis really gave us a living example of discipleship. We’re not perfect but we live our lives as authentically as possible in Christ, relying on Him for His strength and His help, and Pope Francis exemplified that each and every day of his life,” Father Wasnock said.

Parishioner Eileen Aguiar called the Memorial Mass “beautiful” and feels Pope Francis will be missed by many people.

“He was genuine. He was a pope of the people. He reached out to everyone. There were no exclusions. He was just a beautiful man,” Aguiar explained.

Following the Mass, Kathy Yaklic reflected on Pope Francis’ connection to young people.

“I had the opportunity of meeting him at a Mass in Washington, D.C., and I had my two granddaughters with me, and for them it was exciting because he related to them” Yaklic recalled. “As he passed to heaven, he left the Church in a better place for us.”

CHRIST THE KING PARISH

The following evening, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the faithful of Christ the King Parish had a similar opportunity to gather at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald to remember Pope Francis.

“I think that he touched all people because he was a pope for everyone,” parishioner Mary Ann Chindemi said. “I think he tapped into the compassionate side of people with his mission to help the poor and indigent in today’s world.”

“I had the pleasure of seeing him twice when I was in Rome,” parishioner Sally Spudis added. “He was a pope of the people. He was just like one of us.”

The Mass was celebrated by Father Ryan Glenn, pastor, who emphasized Pope Francis’ ministry of mercy.

“He really embodied the shepherd with the smell of the sheep, and I think for many people he demonstrated that through his words and gestures,” Father Glenn said.

“For me as a priest, Pope Francis really challenged and inspired me to take seriously the Gospel imperative to go and find those who feel lost, who feel forsaken, and to bring them the joy of the Lord, the mercy that we experience in Jesus Christ.”

Father Michael Amo Gyau, assistant pastor, also emphasized the mercy shown by Pope Francis.

“As human beings, we have faults and make mistakes, but the duty to judge is not in our hands,” Father Michael said. “Pope Francis was a model for us in our modern world, that we should be agents of mercy to one another.”

At both Masses, parishioners expressed not only sadness – but shock – at Pope Francis’ death because he had briefly appeared in St. Peter’s Square only one day before his death.

“I was surprised because we saw him on Easter Sunday and then not to see him all of a sudden, it is a surprise, but he suffered so long,” parishioner Linda Bednorchik said.

Looking to the future, Sister Nancy Kamau from the Little Sisters of Saint Francis of Assisi said we must continue to celebrate Pope Francis’ life.

“He has left us so much to live for and to think about, and we are so proud to be Catholics today because of our Holy Father,” Sister Nancy stated.