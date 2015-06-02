SCRANTON – As we witness the ongoing devastation caused by the wildfires that are ravaging parts of Los Angeles and surrounding areas, all parishes in the Diocese of Scranton are being asked to hold a special second collection to support our brothers and sisters who are in need of assistance.

Father Gerald W. Shantillo, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton, sent a message to all pastors on Jan. 14, asking them to take up the special collection. He noted that in the past, parishioners have been very generous with prayers, outreach, and donations in other disaster situations.

“The funds raised will be donated directly to Catholic Charities USA – the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the United States. As usual, 100-percent of funds raised will go directly to local agencies in the affected areas who are offering emergency and long-term relief to those who have been displaced, or are suffering as a result of the wildfires,” Father Shantillo wrote.

He continued, “As Catholics, we are called to show mercy and compassion in times of suffering. This is an opportunity for us to unite in prayer and action, offering not only our financial assistance, but also our thoughts and prayers for all those affected.”