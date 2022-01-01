Parishes around the Diocese of Scranton are spreading Christmas joy to nursing home residents and the homebound.

Mary, Mother of God Parish in North Scranton filled 65 bags with personal care items, puzzles and candy to be delivered to homebound parishioners. Each bag was also adorned with ornaments made by faith formation students.

Faith formation students at Saint Eulalia Parish in Roaring Brook Township have been busy making Christmas cards for the residents of nearby Saint Mary’s Villa in Elmhurst. In this photo, fifth grade students were showing off their creativity