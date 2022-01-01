Two parishes communities in the Diocese of Scranton have welcomed new pastors.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, Father Stephen Kow Bosomafi was installed as the 13th Pastor of Saint Thomas More Parish in Lake Ariel.

Father John Polednak, Diocesan Vicar for Clergy, attended the Mass and oversaw the installation ceremony.

Upon taking over as pastor, Father Bosomafi immediately paid tribute to all of the previous pastors and priests who have worked so hard over the years to make Saint Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel, and Saint Mary’s Church, Ledgedale, a spiritual home for the many residents and visitors in Wayne County.

“Counting on the support and cooperation of everyone, I trust that by God’s grace and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we would be able to do our best to serve the needs of the Church and our community,” Father Bosomafi wrote in his parish bulletin.

The parishioners of Saints Peter & Paul Parish, Towanda, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing, have welcomed Father Jose Joseph Kuriapilly as their new pastor.

Moving from Kerala, India, Father Jose has been in the United States for four years and was first assigned to Epiphany Parish in Sayre as an Assistant Pastor. He recently received his new assignment to take over as pastor of the new linkage of the Catholic parishes in Towanda and Wyalusing.

Father Jose is in the process of reaching out to the Lord’s sheep and is meeting the parishioners in the churches and out in the community.

Father’s interests are gardening, fishing, hunting, bicycling and soccer.

The Mass schedules of the two churches in Towanda and Wyalusing have been adjusted to give Father enough time to travel back-and-forth to each church.